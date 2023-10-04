ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Dates, Venue, India Schedule & Live Streaming Info

Check the date, time, venue, India schedule, and live streaming details for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023:

Shivangani Singh
Published
Cricket
2 min read
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Dates, Venue, India Schedule & Live Streaming Info
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin tomorrow, 5 October 2023 with its first match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. In total, 48 matches will be played in the mega tournament. A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 grounds in India, from Dharamsala in the north to as far south as Bangalore and Chennai. Ten teams will be participating in the tournament and two matches are scheduled for every day- the first match will begin at 10:30 AM while the second match will begin at 2 PM IST.

The first ICC men's cricket World Cup match will be played on 5 October 2023 while the final match will be played on 19 November 2023.

The tournament will be played in the same format as Cricket World Cup 2019. The 10 participating teams include- India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands. These 10 teams will play against each other once in a single round-robin format then the top four teams will play in the semi-finals followed by the finals between the two teams.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Start Date

The first 45 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played from 5 October 2023, Sunday to 12 November 2023. The next stage includes the two semi-final matches on 15 and 16 November 2023 at 2 PM. The final match is scheduled for 19 November 2023.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Venue

  1. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 

  2. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 

  3. M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai  

  4. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi  

  5. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala  

  6. Eden Gardens, Kolkata 

  7. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

  8. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai  

  9. MCA International Stadium, Pune  

  10. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: India schedule

October 8: India v Australia, Chennai, 2 PM

October 11: India v Afghanistan, New Delhi, 2 PM

October 14: India v Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2 PM

October 19: India v Bangladesh, Pune, 2 PM

October 22: India v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2 PM

October 29: India v England, Lucknow, 2 PM

November 2: India v Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2 PM

November 5: India v South Africa, Kolkata, 2 PM

November 11: India v Netherlands, Bengaluru, 2 PM

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Live Telecast & Streaming

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be telecasted live on TV on the Star Sports Network in India while interested fans will be able to watch the matches online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

