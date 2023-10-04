ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Dates, Venue, India Schedule & Live Streaming Info

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin tomorrow, 5 October 2023 with its first match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. In total, 48 matches will be played in the mega tournament. A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 grounds in India, from Dharamsala in the north to as far south as Bangalore and Chennai. Ten teams will be participating in the tournament and two matches are scheduled for every day- the first match will begin at 10:30 AM while the second match will begin at 2 PM IST.

The first ICC men's cricket World Cup match will be played on 5 October 2023 while the final match will be played on 19 November 2023.