England Board Agrees to Let Jofra Archer Miss India Test Series
Bogged down with injuries in his bowling hand, the express paceman is reluctant to rush his comeback.
England cricket board has concurred with pacer Jofra Archer’s decision to put the T20 World Cup and Ashes series later this year ahead of August-September's five-Test series against India in which the 26-year-old may not participate as he recovers from elbow surgery.
"I have talked a lot about our objectives in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, and we need to make sure he is best prepared for that," Ashley Giles, the director of cricket at England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.
Giles said that Archer's métier is his ability to bowl fast, and the persistent niggles forbidding him from doing so must be annoying. "The thing that has held him back is that he's had two different injuries in that elbow, and it stops him doing what he does incredibly well, which is bowl quick. That must be frustrating for him," observed Giles.
Archer had on Thursday in the Daily Mail that he was willing to miss this English summer's long Test series against India so as to be fit in the nick of time for the T20 World Cup and Ashes.
"One thing I am determined about post-elbow operation is not to rush my comeback because my primary focus is to be playing for England in Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year," Archer had penned down in his column for Daily Mail.
"Those are my targets. If I come back before then and manage to play in the home Test series against India -- then fine, so be it. If I don't, I am quite prepared to sit out the summer," the firebrand quick added.
Giles, however, is rooting for Archer to return to his peak following rehabilitation. "I am very confident with the medical team we have and the surgery he has had - which has gone very well - that he will be back and firing, and we'll get him back as we've seen Jofra in the past," noted Giles.
