Dinesh Karthik Roped in as England Lions’ Batting Consultant for India A Tour

Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has been named batting consultant of England Lions, who are set to play two-day warm-up match followed by three four-day matches against India A, starting from 12 January at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Designed to run parallel with the England men's five-match Test series against India at the start of 2024, England Lions are set to embark on a month-long tour of India. Hosted entirely in Ahmedabad, the Lions will play a two-day warm-up match against India A, followed by three four-day matches against the same opponents.

The group will be in situ from 12 January to 4 February, coinciding with the first Test in Hyderabad (starting 25 January) and the first half of the second Test in Visakhapatnam (starting 2 February).