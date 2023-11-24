Dinesh Karthik Reveals How Abhishek Nayar Played a Role in Rinku Singh’s Growth

Apart from half-centuries made by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav playing a pivotal role in India securing a thrilling two-wicket win over Australia in the T20I series opener, Rinku Singh also played an instrumental hand in victory with an unbeaten 22 off 14 balls.

While chasing 209 successfully, India lost Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh on third, fourth and fifth deliveries of the 20th over. With just a solitary run needed off the final ball, Rinku lofted Sean Abbott over long-on for six.

But replays showed it was a no-ball and that was enough to get India the victory. Even if it was not a no-ball, Rinku’s six would have still got India over the line safely. Once the game was over, heart-warming scenes took over as Rinku embraced Abhishek Nayar, his assistant coach from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, who was on ground as a broadcaster for the hosts’.