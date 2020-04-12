Dhoni’s India Chances ‘Bleak’ if IPL Doesn’t Happen: Srikkanth
Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's chances of being picked in India's T20 World Cup squad will be "very, very bleak" if the 13th IPL doesn't take place, former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth said on Saturday without mincing words.
Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, though, offered a different take about the two-time World Cup-winning ex-captain's future, saying he still has a lot to offer.
Srikkanth said he couldn't be diplomatic about the topic.
Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last July.
The 60-year-old Srikkanth said that the interest of the team should come ahead of an individual, even if it involves an achiever like Dhoni.
The 1983 World Cup winner reasoned, "Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicket keeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented.
In the recent past, India coach Ravi Shastri had said that the IPL could be a testing ground for Dhoni.
On the same show, Hussain felt that Dhoni shouldn't be "pushed into retirement".
Hussain, one of the most respected voices in world cricket, said that Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket.
"Only Dhoni knows his mental state and in the end the selectors select and players turn up when asked to," the 52-year-old Hussain said.
Acknowledging Dhoni's achievements, Srikkanth, who played 43 Tests and 146 ODIs, said, "Let's be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself.
However, Hussain, who led England from 1999 to 2003, felt otherwise.
"Is MS Dhoni still good enough to get in the Indian side? It is as simple as that. That should apply for anyone across the board. What I have seen of Dhoni, I still think MS Dhoni has a huge amount to offer for Indian cricket," he said.
Hussain also added that Dhoni did err on a couple of occasions during the World Cup when he couldn't force the pace of the innings.
"Yes, it's been one or two occasions where he got it wrong in run chases, there was a World Cup game in England where he sort of blocked at the end for some unknown reason, but in general, MS Dhoni is still a really good talent and be careful what you wish for," Hussain signed off.