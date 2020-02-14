Cricket is No Longer Gentleman’s Game: Kapil on U19 WC Final Brawl

Legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday termed the unsavoury incident involving budding Indian and Bangladeshi players after the recent ICC U-19 World Cup as "horrible", saying cricket is no more a "gentleman's game".

The 1983 World Cup-winning India captain urged the BCCI to take strong action against erring cricketers to set an example.

"Who's saying cricket is a gentleman's game? It's not the gentleman's game, it was!" said Kapil, who also relived the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph which India won under his leadership.

Two Indians - Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladeshi players - Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan - were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct after a few players from both the sides nearly came to blows after Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win their maiden U-19 World Cup title.