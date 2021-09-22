British High Commissar to Pak Says Govt Didn't Advice ECB to Pull Out of Tour

High Commissioner Distances From ECB Decision

Soon after the comment, but in a seemingly unrelated move, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Cristian Turner released a video in which he asserts that the ECB is "independent" of the British Government and that the Government had not advised against withdrawing from the tour.

“This was a decision made by the ECB, which is independent of the British government, based on concerns for player welfare. The British High Commission supported the tour, did not advise against it on security grounds and our travel advice for Pakistan has not changed,” said Turner in the video.

Next month's tour was to be the England men's team's first trip to Pakistan since 2005 and the first-ever for the women's team but after New Zealand cancelled their tour just hours before the series-opener on Friday citing security concerns, the ECB too made their decision on similar grounds.

“I have been a champion of international cricket’s return to Pakistan and will redouble my efforts in advance of England’s autumn 2022 tour,” Turner further says in his video, while also adding, “I hope that we’ll soon hear the roar of full cricket stadiums again. In the end cricket will be victorious.”