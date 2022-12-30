BCCI Release Statement on Rishabh Pant, Say His ‘Condition Remains Stable’

Rishabh Communicating With Doctors, To Undergo MRI Scans

BCCI have also stated that the Haridwar-born player will undergo MRI scans at the Max Hospital, in order to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

As per Dr Ashish Yagnik of Max Hospital, the player has been kept under the supervision of an orthopaedic and a plastic surgeon. He remains conscious and is communicating with the doctors.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Dehat Swapan Kishore Singh said Pant was traveling alone to his house in Roorkee, with the intention of surprising his mother. The cricketer dozed off before the incident took place.