Dear BCCI, an Equal Paying Field Equals an Equal Playing Field

In my family, the men and women were equally involved cricket spectators – my aunt would always have a thing or two to say about Ravi Shastri’s slow strike rate, my mum constantly shouted out instructions to Kapil Dev and the men were sometimes asked to leave the room because they were bringing bad luck to the team.

It is no surprise then that I grew up to be a huge cricket fan. Sharjah scarred my school years, match fixing allegations broke my heart, and Sourav Ganguly’s boys taught me to hope again.

Cricket wasn’t just a sport – it was part of who I was. None of this passion however translated into any interest in playing the game though. The thought never even crossed my mind. There are several reasons for that – a big reason could be I have zilch sporting ability and limited motor coordination skills.

But part of the reason could also be there was just no infrastructure in my hometown which made it possible for a girl to play cricket. And there was no woman cricketer icon that I looked up to. My dad told me once about Diana Edulji – he said, she is like a ‘female Kapil Dev’. I think what he meant was she was the captain of the team like Kapil Dev was. But I didn’t care too much – about women’s cricket or women cricketers.