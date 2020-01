Full BCCI Annual Player Contracts List For Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday, 16 January, announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period between October 2019 to September 2020.

Players like Navdeep Saini, Mayank, Shreyas, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar got the annual player contracts for the first time.

Former India captain and wicket keeper MS Dhoni has been dropped from the contract list.

Here’s the full list: