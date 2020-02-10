Loss of Sister During WC Spurred Captain Akbar Ali to Win Title

Akbar was not informed about his sister's death initially as his family did not want him to lose focus. But he got to know somehow and then questioned one of his brothers about why he was not informed on January 24 after Bangladesh's match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

He then shepherded Bangladesh to wins against hosts South Africa in the quarter-final and then New Zealand in the semi-final to fix a date with India in the final. Bangladesh won by three wickets (via D/L method) in a tense finish on Sunday.

The final ended on a controversial note with players of the two teams seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field, leaving a Bangladeshi flag damaged in the process, a Cricinfo report said.

"Akbar was closest to his sister. She loved Akbar a lot," Akbar's father was quoted as saying by 'Prothom Alo'.

"We did not want to inform him at first. He then called after the Pakistan match and questioned his brother why he was not kept in the loop. I did not have the courage to talk to him. I don't know what to say."