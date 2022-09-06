India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

India and Sri Lanka are gearing up to face each other in their upcoming match in the Asia Cup 2022. The India vs Sri Lanka match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 6 September 2022. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE, as per the schedule. While Rohit Sharma is leading Team India, Dasun Shanaka is leading Team Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022. Both the teams are ready to play against each other on Tuesday.

India was part of Group A and has played against Pakistan and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka was part of Group B and has played against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Cricket fans are excited to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match on Tuesday. The entire match will be live streamed for viewers in India.