Asia Cup 2022: India Eye Better Bowling Performance in Match Against Sri Lanka

India Bank On Virat Kohli’s Form

Kohli's critics can finally rest after his second successive half-century in Asia Cup. He may not be back to his best but he gave enough signs on Sunday that he is getting there.

One can expect Kohli and two openers to go all guns blazing against Sri Lanka from ball one. Having pulled off two close chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have turned their campaign around after a heavy defeat in their opening game.

Barring number three Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka batters have made an impact, whether it was skipper Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis against Bangladesh or Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa against Afghanistan.

The Chris Silverwood coached side now has the belief that it can win from any situation. It is a developing squad but India will be wary of them. Another loss will eliminate India from the final race.

"It's the belief of the dressing room. As a team we believe we can chase anything on these kind of wickets. When chasing, we have a clear idea of how the wicket behaves," Shanaka had said after a fine over Afghanistan.