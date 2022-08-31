Asia Cup 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of India vs Hong Kong Match
IND vs HK: Know when and where to watch India vs Hong Kong cricket match live.
In the Asia Cup 2022, India and Hong Kong will compete against one another. The IND vs HK cricket match is scheduled for today (Wednesday), 31 August 2022. The game will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
As far as Asia Cup 2022 is concerned, Rohit Sharma is India's captain while Nizakat Khan will lead the Hong Kong team. Both teams are in the tournament's Group A. For the first time ever, India and Hong Kong will compete against each other in a T20I match. Only two ODIs have been played between the two teams thus far.
To grab a sixth position in the Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong defeated United Arab Emirates in the final qualifier round and will take their opening game against India. On the other hand, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in their opening match.
IND vs HK: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
The India vs Hong Kong match will be played today at 6:00 pm local time (7:30 IST) in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. Viewers can watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.
Asia Cup 2022: India vs Hong Kong Match Will Be Broadcasted On?
The official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 is Star Sports Network. All cricket lovers will be able to watch the IND vs HK match on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
Topics: Asia Cup India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.