ADVERTISEMENT

Asia Cup 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of India vs Hong Kong Match

IND vs HK: Know when and where to watch India vs Hong Kong cricket match live.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
Asia Cup 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of India vs Hong Kong Match
i

In the Asia Cup 2022, India and Hong Kong will compete against one another. The IND vs HK cricket match is scheduled for today (Wednesday), 31 August 2022. The game will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As far as Asia Cup 2022 is concerned, Rohit Sharma is India's captain while Nizakat Khan will lead the Hong Kong team. Both teams are in the tournament's Group A. For the first time ever, India and Hong Kong will compete against each other in a T20I match. Only two ODIs have been played between the two teams thus far.

To grab a sixth position in the Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong defeated United Arab Emirates in the final qualifier round and will take their opening game against India. On the other hand, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in their opening match.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: India Beat Pak by 5 Wickets

India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: India Beat Pak by 5 Wickets
ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs HK: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The India vs Hong Kong match will be played today at 6:00 pm local time (7:30 IST) in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. Viewers can watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

India will play the match against Hong Kong with high spirits after their hard-earned victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Hong Kong Match Will Be Broadcasted On?

The official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 is Star Sports Network. All cricket lovers will be able to watch the IND vs HK match on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2022 Ticket Price: Check Website for IND vs PAK Date and Ticket Details

Asia Cup 2022 Ticket Price: Check Website for IND vs PAK Date and Ticket Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×