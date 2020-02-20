T20 Women’s World Cup: 5 Indian Cricketers to Watch out For

The Indian women’s team will be eyeing to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup that gets underway in Australia on Friday having come close on at least three occasions in the past.

The Women in Blue were semi-finalists in 2009, 2010 and 2018 but failed to go a notch beyond every single time — having put up a below-par show; failing to score even 120 on the board even once.

Although they don’t enter the tournament as favourites, with hosts Australia bagging that tag, the Indian team do have a few exciting names who they can bank on to go the distance. And they have an able skipper in Harmanpreet Kaur as well, who is into her seventh World Cup campaign having first played in the biennial tournament in 2009.

While it’s a side that relies on its batswomen to go all guns blazing at the top of the order, they have a good mix of spinners this time around as well.

Here’s a look at a few top names who will be vital for India to go the distance and break the last-four jinx: