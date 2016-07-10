Birthday Special: 5 Interesting Records Held by Sunil Gavaskar

When Sunil Gavaskar bid adieu to the game in November 1987, he was at the top of many a batting charts. He wound up his career with several records against his name.

Gavaskar is considered to be among the finest to have played the game of cricket. At times when pitches around the world weren’t as friendly to batsmen as they are today, Gavaskar was among the few blessed with the temperament and technique to survive difficult conditions and score runs against challenging bowlers.

In December 1983, he broke Sir Don Bradman’s record of most Test centuries and became the first player to score 30 Test hundreds. Three years later, on 7 March 1987, the Mumbai cricketer became the first batsman to scale the 10,000 Test runs mark.

On his 71st birthday, here’s revisiting the legend of Sunil Gavaskar by looking at some of the records that were his during his playing days, and some others which have stood the test of time and are still his: