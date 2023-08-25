In their men's singles pre-quarterfinals clash, Prannoy conceded an early lead in the first game before fighting back to level scores at 8-8. Loh took the lead again at 12-9 before the Indian shuttler equalised at 16-16 before surging to a 21-18 victory.

The trend continued in the second game and though Prannoy caught up with Loh at 13-13, the Singapore shuttler did not allow him more chances and grabbed the remaining points to win the second game 21-15.

Prannoy raced to a 4-0 lead in the decider and though Loh brought it down to 4-3, the 31-year-old World No.9 won consecutive points to open a 9-3 lead and extended it to 11-4. The 2021 World Champion Loh launched another comeback and reduced the gap to 11-10 but Prannoy won the next four points.

Loh won five consecutive points to take a 16-14 lead but Prannoy could not be denied on Thursday as he caught up with his opponent at 19-19 and went on to win the game and match and seal a place in the quarterfinals.