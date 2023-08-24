The top Indian men's doubles pair, who won bronze in the last edition of the world championships in Tokyo, were off to a good start and managed to take a four-point lead at the first break.

Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim reduced their deficit to two points at 17-15 but Chirag and Satwiksairaj took four of the next five points to close the first game.

The Australian pair upped the ante at the start of the second game. However, after the scores were tied at 4-all, the Commonwealth Games champions from India unleashed some powerful smashes for a string of consecutive points and took home the match in 30 minutes.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will next take on the world No.10 team of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin from Indonesia in the round of 16.