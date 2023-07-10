Lakshya Sen Returns To Winning Ways With Maiden Canada Open Title

I Was Dominating Pretty Well: Lakshya Sen

Whilst offering respect to his opponent, Lakshya claimed he was happy with how he dominated the match. “Yeah I think it was a very solid game. He is a top opponent to play. You expect a very good match whenever I play against him. But the way I played today, I think I was dominating the net pretty well and I think he was also attacking but I think, in the crucial stages, I am happy I managed to pull the crucial ones."

Lakshya’s campaign at the Canada Open went flawlessly according to plans, following a nose surgery after the World Championships and was looking forward to a solid comeback after several unexpected eliminations from competitions. He defeated world no. 4 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the round of 32, followed by defeating Japan’s Kento Nishimoto, who is ranked 11 in the world, in the semi-finals.