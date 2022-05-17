Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth Shares How India Focused on Team Bonding

Kidambi Srikanth, along with HS Prannoy, was the senior-most member of the 10-man Indian Thomas Cup team that achieved unprecedented glory in Bangkok on Sunday, 15 May, winning the title for the country for the first time in the tournament's 74-year history.

But how did 10 men, who usually are focused on their individual game while playing on the BWF circuit, come together to flourish so beautifully as a team? It was the result of a conscious move made by the team – to focus on bonding with each other and supporting each other.

"We decided that we will have a lot of team meetings, before and after matches. We decided we will go out for lunch or dinner or training sessions or gym sessions all together as a team. We will go anywhere as a team and make those small commitments, so it will help everyone gel and work together as a team.

"We decided that even if a player wasn't playing on the day, they would go to the stadium and sit in the dugout and support the team. I think everyone was very supportive of each other. When you see after the winning point, everyone jumped in and that shows how much we wanted to win this as a year," said Srikanth while speaking to The Quint.