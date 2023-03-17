Treesa-Gayatri Enter Second Successive Semifinal at All England Championships

Continuing their scintillating form, India's young women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly on Friday sailed into their second successive semifinal of the prestigious England Open Championships.

The Indians defeated China's Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan after coming from losing the second game to win 21-14, 18-21, 21-12 in the women's doubles quarterfinals played at the Axiata Arena.