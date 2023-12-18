Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila Clinch Mixed Doubles Title at Odisha Masters 2023

The sensational duo of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila clinched the Mixed Doubles title here at the Odisha Masters 2023 being held at JN Indoor Stadium.

In the first Final of the day, Indian duo Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila were up against Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica. In the first game, the Indian pair started aggressively but the pair from Singapore fought back hard to keep the scores tied.

At the interval, Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica took a 11-9 lead. With Dhruv and Tanisha finding their rhythm back, they brought the game to 16-16 before the pair from Singapore quickly took the lead putting the Indians on the backfoot and closed the first game 21-17. In the second game, both teams were involved in long rallies as the Indian duo took 11-9 lead at the interval. Tanisha-Dhruv marched ahead to a 15-11 lead before the won the second game 21-19 and taking the match into the decider.