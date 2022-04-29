Badminton Asia C'ships: PV Sindhu Reaches Semi-Final With Win Over He Bing Jiao

The Indian settled quickly into the match and raced to an 11-2 lead at the first break in the opening game. Jiao, on the other hand, made a series of unforced errors as Sindhu wrapped up the first game convincingly.

The second game saw the world No. 9 He Bing Jiao tighten her defence and come back strongly after the scores were tied at 10-all. The Chinese shuttler won 11 of the next 14 points to stretch the match into the decider.

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu used her experience well and took six straight points early in the third game. However, Sindhu conceded five points on the trot before confusion over scores halted the game. Jiao continued to mount attacks after the short break and even struck three straight points despite trailing 20-16. Sindhu, however, kept her composure to take advantage of an early lead and book a spot in the semi-finals.