Delhi Govt Takes Action After Report on Stadium Being Emptied for IAS Officer

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered that all sports facilities in the state will remain open till 10 pm for athletes who want to train till late at night.

This order comes after The Indian Express reported that a stadium in the capital was being emptied, and athletes told to leave by 7 pm so that an IAS officer could walk his dog.

The athletes and coaches training at Delhi’s government-run Thyagraj Stadium had been complaining over the past few months that they were forced to empty the stadium and wrap up their routine by 7 pm, so that Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar could walk his dog at the ground later.