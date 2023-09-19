Hopes Soar for India’s Maiden Badminton Gold in Asiad’s 72-Year History

From 2022 to the present day, HS Prannoy has been in impressive form, earning him recognition as India's top medal hopeful for the upcoming Asian Games and the Paris Olympics scheduled for next year.

The year 2023 saw Prannoy clinching his maiden Super 500 title when he won the Malaysia Masters and later, he reached the second final of the season at the Australian Open.

Finally, last month the wait for the elusive world championship medal came to an end. Though he was a little disappointed the bronze meant a lot to him.

The 2023 BWF World Championship proved pivotal for Prannoy. After narrowly missing out on a medal in previous attempts, he secured a bronze in Copenhagen, Denmark. This victory elevated him to the prestigious league of Indian shuttlers who have proudly earned medals at the esteemed BWF Worlds.

At present, he is showcasing peak performance and holds the potential to astonish formidable opponents in significant tournaments.