Asian Games: PM Modi & Sports Minister Celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Gold

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra once again made the nation proud by grabbing another gold in Javelin Throw, at the 2023 Asian Games on Wednesday. Neeraj created history as he grabbed his second consecutive Asian Games gold medal after recording a throw of 88.88m in Wednesday's final.

It was a successful day at the Asian Games for our Javelin throwers as not just Neeraj but another Indian athlete, Kishore Jena, also managed to make a podium finish after finishing second with a throw of 87.54m and grabbing a silver medal. With this, Kishore has also booked a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.