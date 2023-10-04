Asian Games: PM Modi & Sports Minister Celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Gold

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra once again made the nation proud by grabbing another gold in Javelin Throw, at the 2023 Asian Games on Wednesday. Neeraj created history as he grabbed his second consecutive Asian Games gold medal after recording a throw of 88.88m in Wednesday's final.
It was a successful day at the Asian Games for our Javelin throwers as not just Neeraj but another Indian athlete, Kishore Jena, also managed to make a podium finish after finishing second with a throw of 87.54m and grabbing a silver medal. With this, Kishore has also booked a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Anurag Thakur, applauded Neeraj for his historic achievement.
"Second Consecutive Gold in Javelin Throw for @Neeraj_chopra1 in the Asian Games. Congrats to him for this historic feat. This spectacular victory is the result of his dedication and years of training. May he keep scaling new heights of success. All the best to him," wrote PM Modi.
Netizens are also extremely happy and proud of Neeraj's exceptional performance and social media is abuzz with wishes for him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)