Asian Games: Winning Medal Was Not the Main Aim, Says Lovlina After Losing Final

The Indian tried her best but her opponent, egged on by a partisan crowd, did not allow Lovlina many chances and the Indian went down 0-5 to Li Qian, losing on points on the cards of the majority of five judges.

Playing from the red corner, Lovlina lost the first round 9-10 as per the first three judges while the 4th and 5th judges gave it 10-9 to the Indian.

However, in the second round, all five judges ruled in favour of the Chinese boxer. The trend continued in the third round too, the verdict finally going 5-0 in favour of the 33-year-old Li Qian.