ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games: Winning Medal Was Not the Main Aim, Says Lovlina After Losing Final

Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain lost the final of women's 75kg event to China's Li Qian

IANS
Published
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games: Winning Medal Was Not the Main Aim, Says Lovlina After Losing Final
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India's Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain did her best against a stronger opponent, losing to China's Li Qian in the final of the women's 75 kg boxing event at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Lovlina, who had stormed into the final by beating Thailand's M. Baison in the semifinal, found the going tough against the Chinese boxer, who was quicker on her feet and had a strong defence. Her opponent was the silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics and had bagged bronze in 2016 at the Rio Olympics. 

Also Read

Asian Games Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in Action, Avinash Wins Silver Medal

Asian Games Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in Action, Avinash Wins Silver Medal
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Indian tried her best but her opponent, egged on by a partisan crowd, did not allow Lovlina many chances and the Indian went down 0-5 to Li Qian, losing on points on the cards of the majority of five judges.

Playing from the red corner, Lovlina lost the first round 9-10 as per the first three judges while the 4th and 5th judges gave it 10-9 to the Indian.

However, in the second round, all five judges ruled in favour of the Chinese boxer. The trend continued in the third round too, the verdict finally going 5-0 in favour of the 33-year-old Li Qian.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

"I tried my best, I gave my 100 percent but could not win the gold medal today. I am satisfied with my performance. I am happy to have won a silver medal in the Asian Games," said Lovlina after the final.

This is the first silver medal by an Indian woman boxer in the Asian Games. In 2014, MC Mary Kom had won a gold medal.

The 26-year-old boxer from Assam agreed that she made some mistakes but promised to analyse her bout and do better next time.

Lovlina said her main target in Hangzhou was to get a quota place for next year's Olympic Games in Paris. "My main aim here was to get the Olympic quota, which I managed. Now I will work hard on my game and do well in Paris," she said.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Topics:  Boxing   Asian Games   indian boxing 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×