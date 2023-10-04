Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Gold In Archery, Bronze in Race Walk For India

Compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale have clinched gold in the mixed team final after defeating South Korean opponents.

Race walking duo of Manju Rani and Ram Baboo have won a bronze in mixed team event.

Shuttlers PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy have advanced to round of 8 in women's & men's singles event.

As Day 11 of the 19th Asian Games progresses, we will see javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, shuttler, Kidambi Srikanth, boxer Lovlina Borgohain in action.

India are currently fourth in the medal tally with a total of 71 medals in their bag including 16 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze.