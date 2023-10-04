ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019
Live

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Gold In Archery, Bronze in Race Walk For India

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: Day 11 of the 19th Asian Games will see javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action.

Kanika Singh
Updated
Asian Games
3 min read
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Gold In Archery, Bronze in Race Walk For India
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Snapshot

  • Compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale have clinched gold in the mixed team final after defeating South Korean opponents.

  • Race walking duo of Manju Rani and Ram Baboo have won a bronze in mixed team event.

  • Shuttlers PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy have advanced to round of 8 in women's & men's singles event.

  • As Day 11 of the 19th Asian Games progresses, we will see javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, shuttler, Kidambi Srikanth, boxer Lovlina Borgohain in action.

  • India are currently fourth in the medal tally with a total of 71 medals in their bag including 16 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze.

  • Click here for complete Day 11 schedule.

9:11 AM , 04 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 11: 

Wrestling:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
9:08 AM , 04 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Historic Medal Tally

India have achieved it's best ever medal tally by winning 71 medals and counting at 2023 Asian Games, surpassing previous best of 70 medals in 2018 Asian Games.

9:00 AM , 04 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Our Bronze Medalists 

  • 01/03

    Indias Manju Rani cools herself during the mixed teams 35-kilometer race walk at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

    Lee Jin-man
    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indias Manju Rani cools herself during the mixed teams 35-kilometer race walk at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.</p></div>
  • 02/03

    Indias Ram Babo cools himself as he competes during the mixed teams 35-kilometer race walk at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

    Lee Jin-man
    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indias Ram Babo cools himself as he competes during the mixed teams 35-kilometer race walk at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.</p></div>
  • 03/03

    Athletes compete during the mixed teams 35-kilometer race walk at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

    Lee Jin-man
    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Athletes compete during the mixed teams 35-kilometer race walk at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
8:48 AM , 04 Oct

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 11: It's a Gold

Archery: Indian compound archery pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Tejas Deotale have defeated South Korean opponents 159-158 to clinch gold medal in compound archery mixed team final.

With this gold, India's medal tally have surpassed their highest medal haul of 70 medals in a single edition.


Published: 04 Oct 2023, 7:28 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×