Following his gold medal triumph at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Sunday, 27 August, Neeraj Chopra dedicated the victory to his fans in India, who had to sacrifice sleep to witness the nation’s ‘golden boy’ adding another feather to his cap.
“I would like to thank every Indian, because they are staying up all night to support me. This medal is for them. I became an Olympic champion first, and now, I am a world champion. We (Indians) can do anything. Just keep working hard,” Neeraj was seen saying to the journalists after his victory.
The 25-year-old clinched the medal with an 88.17m throw, which came in his second attempt. It happens to be Neeraj’s second medal at the World Athletics Championships, whilst he also became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in this competition.
“Everyone said this is the only medal I was missing – it has been achieved now. I still need to hit the 90m mark. I thought I would be able to do it today, but winning the gold medal was the most important outcome. Many competitions are coming up and I have time on my side, so I will work harder for those competitions,” the Olympic gold medallist added.
Need To Be Fully Fit To Run a Lot Faster: Neeraj Chopra
Albeit he did enough to script history, Neeraj was seen at his absolute best on Sunday, considering the high ceiling he has set for himself. The second attempt was the only instance of him crossing the 88m mark, whilst his other attempts were 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.
In an honest admission, Neeraj stated he had difficulties with his pace. “I had planned to have a good first throw but it did not happen, owing to some technical problems. I was too careful about my throws and did not go at my 100% speed. When I don’t go at full speed, I get the feeling that something is missing. I need to get myself to full fitness, to run a lot faster,” he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)