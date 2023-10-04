ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games: Manju Rani, Ram Baboo Win Bronze in 35km Race Walk Mixed Team

India's first medal on Day 1 of the 2023 Asian Games came from the race walking team.

IANS
Published
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games: Manju Rani, Ram Baboo Win Bronze in 35km Race Walk Mixed Team
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Manju Rani and Ram Baboo came up with good timings to help India clinch a bronze medal in the 35km Race Walk Mixed Team event at the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday, talking India's tally to 70 medals and equalling the highest-ever haul in the mega event.

Ram Baboo completed the 2 hours 42:11 minutes while Manju Rani needed 3 hours and 09:03 minutes to complete the race. India finished third with a combined timing of 5:51:14, trailing eventual winners China by 34:33 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India's Ram Babo cools himself as he competes during the mixed teams 35-kilometer race walk at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

(Photo: PTI)

India's Manju Rani cools herself during the mixed teams 35-kilometer race walk at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

(Photo: PTI)

The bronze medal took the Indian tally to 70-equalling its best-ever haul of 70 medals won in the previous edition in Indonesia held in 2018.

In the 35 km Race Walk Mixed Team, a country can put in teams comprising one male and one female or two male and two female participants. The best two timings are considered for medals.

China and Japan competed with two male and two female walkers while India, Hong Kong China and Indonesia had teams of one each.

China won the gold with a timing of 5:16:41 and set a new Asian Games record in the process while Japan took silver in 5:16:41.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Topics:  2023 Asian Games 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×