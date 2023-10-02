From Unfair Disqualification to Upgraded Silver - Jyothi Yarraji's Hurdles Medal

India's Jyothi Yarraji won a silver medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the Asian Games athletics competition, but in dramatic fashion after the race officials made an attempt to disqualify her, along with Chinese competitor Wu Yanni, who made a false start.

It was the final event of the evening on Sunday night at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre and the Indian contingent was already celebrating, having won eight medals on the night in athletics. All eyes were then on Jyothi, a favourite to add a ninth medal to the tally.

But what transpired at the start line of the women's 100m hurdles final had even the sports' legends astonished. 'In my entire life as an athlete I have never seen such a thing,' said Anju Bobby George on the sidelines.