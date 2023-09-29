ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Eye More Medals As Day 6 Action Begins

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: Athletics competitions get underway, tennis stars will ve eying gold on Day 6.

The Quint
Updated
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Eye More Medals As Day 6 Action Begins
Snapshot

  • As Day 6 of the 19th Asian Games unfold, shooters, shuttlers and boxers will be seen in action.

  • On Day 5, athletes added three more medals to India's medals tally, including one gold, one bronze, and one silver.

  • With 25 medals including 6 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze, India are placed 6th in medals tally.

  • Click here for India's complete Day 6 schedule.

6:16 AM , 29 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 6: Vikash Finishes Fifth

Race Walk: In men's 20km race walk, India’s Vikash Singh has finished at the fifth place with a timing of 1:27:33. Wang Zhaozhao and Jun Zhang of China are in first and second place, respectively, with Yutaro Murayama of Japan in third place (1:24:41).

6:03 AM , 29 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 6: What's Happening In Golf?

Aditi Ashok is currently tied for second place in the women's singles round 2. Both T12 and T20 are Pranavi URS Sharath and Avani Prashanth. India is moving up the leaderboard in the second round of women's team play, trailing China in second place.

5:56 AM , 29 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 6: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on Day 6 of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Stick around to get live updates!

Published: 29 Sep 2023, 5:56 AM IST
