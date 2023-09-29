Asian Games, Day 6: Esha Singh Wins Her 4th Medal, Indian Shooters Bag 5 Medals

It's been a historic haul in shooting for India at the 2023 Asian Games with five more medals coming on Day 6 of the competition from the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center in Hangzhou.

The women 10m air pistol shooters and the male 50m rifle three positions shooters were responsible for winning all five medals with the pistol shooters first winning a team silver and then Palak and Esha Singh topping the charts in the individual final to bag a gold and silver.

18-year-old Esha has now in fact won four medals at just this edition of the Asian Games.

Next up were the men's pistol shooters with Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar both setting new Asian and Asian Games records in the Qualifying round as they finished top two to help India win the team gold in the 50m Rifle 3-Positions event. Aishwary then put up a solid show in the individual final to add another silver to his tally.