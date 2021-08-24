'Agents of Constructive Change': G23 Leaders React to Kharge's Criticism

Several ‘Group of 23’ (G23) leaders of the Congress party – signatories of the critical letter from 2020, written to party chief Sonia Gandhi – have hit out at party leader Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against them.



In an interaction with The Indian Express, Kharge had reportedly suggested that the G23 leaders should not destroy the party that had given them so much. He had also alleged that these leaders had been missing during the pandemic.

On being asked about a dinner recently hosted by Kapil Sibal, which had several G23 leaders and a few other opposition leaders in attendance, Kharge had said: