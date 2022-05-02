'Jana Suraj': Prashant Kishor All Set for a New Innings; What Is His Plan?

The source further said, "The date for making this idea public was fixed for the near future. However, after the Congress episode, in a tweet, Prashant sir set the deadline of 2 May for this and hinted at entering politics. For the last three days, he held multiple discussions with the main members of the Wings Political Operations team, Creative Team, members from Strategic Research, Data Analyst, Social Media, and Political Intelligence, who are likely to become key participants in his expansion plans. There was a lot of stir on this when he reached Patna. So many things had started leaking to the media. He must have thought of tweeting this on 2 May just two or three days back."

The source said that PK had also spoken to his colleagues about the party's formal launch, and preparations for the same are currently underway. The party is set to be launched in Patna itself, where its three-floor luxurious office is also ready. Some teams have already started working from the office and are now doing election analysis work and watching the functions related to the new party. Several of his I-PAC companions will also be seen in the new party.