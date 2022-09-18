Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Decoding the Varanasi Court Verdict and Lingering Concerns

Varanasi’s Gyanvapi Mosque has been the centre of several legal disputes since 1991.

In 1991, a suit was filed by devotees of the Kashi Vishwanath temple near which the Gyanvapi Mosque is situated, alleging that the Mosque was built after a Lord Vishweshwar temple was destroyed on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The proceedings in the 1991 suit have since been stayed by the Allahabad High Court.

But another suit was filed in 2021 by five women Shiva devotees before ivil senior judge, Varanasi, seeking "restoration of performance of rituals at the principal seat of an ancient temple" at the Gyanvapi Mosque area.

The dispute reached the apex court after multiple orders were passed by both the civil court in Varanasi and the Allahabad High Court on pleas by both the Hindu devotees and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi (the Masjid Committee) as well as others.

The Varanasi court had originally ordered an inspection of the premises on petitions moved by the five Hindu women seeking all-year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi (which is currently opened for prayers once a year).