TRS MLA Poaching Case: KCR Releases Video Clips of 'Deal' in Hyderabad Farmhouse

In a press conference held on Thursday, 3 November, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged that “Delhi brokers,” referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to poach four Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs. Since October, the Cyberabad Police and Anti-Corruption bureau have been probing the alleged attempt to offer bribe to four TRS MLAs to allegedly join the BJP, the CM said.

The evidence gathered in the case was already filed before the Telangana High Court, he added. The same will also be presented to Supreme Court of India and also all the High Courts in the country, he said.