Explained: Tipu Sultan's Jamia Masjid Controversy in Srirangapatna, Karnataka

The right-wing Hindutva group Bajrang Sene backed by Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and the Sri Ram Sene have filed 108 petitions on 4 November 2022, at the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to pray inside the Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna in Mandya district, claiming it to be a Hanuman temple.

The controversy has been gaining attention and momentum since the Gyanvapi mosque row erupted in Varanasi. It is gradually becoming a communal flashpoint at Srirangapatna. Mandya Police increased security in and around the mosque area to ensure peace.

In this article, The Quint traces the history of the mosque, explains the controversy, and explores the possible politics behind this legal battle.