Theatre Group Uses Casteism for Humor: Bengaluru Students Demand Apology

The police complaint: A complaint was filed on Thursday, 9 February, before the Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra, by Aakshay Bansode, State Member of the Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aaghadi, under Section X(3) of the SC/ST Act, as well as Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to casuse riot), 153A, 295 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 499 (Defamation), 500, 503, 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It urges the police to turn the complaint into a First Information Report (FIR) and take necessary action against the performers and the university authorities.

Is the discrimination intentional? Dhrstadyumn, Senior Engagements Associate at Jhatkaa.org told The News Minute, “They have a 20-30 second non-lesson lesson at the end of it but a few seemingly subversive dialogues, in the end, do not justify the casteist humour intended to tickle upper cast funny bone, that appear in a good number of scenes in the performance.”

Meanwhile, the theatre group has reportedly apologised stating, "We as a team want to say sorry to everyone that we have spoken bad about, we genuinely apologise for our mistake. Our intention was to bring in a social message but this turned out to be unaccepted."

Jhatkaa’s Instagram page features some of the controversial snippets of casteist humour from the skit.