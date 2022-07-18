TN Student Death: Mother Claims Foul Play by School, School Blames Her for Riots

The girl's mother told reporters that neither the teachers nor the principal met the family. "By the time we reached the hospital, they had brought in a force of several policemen," she added.

Huge protests had broken out in Chinnasalem on Sunday over the student's death, which saw demonstrators setting fire to vehicles and pelting stones.

Following the protests, school principal Shiva Sankaran, correspondent Ravikumar, and secretary Shanthi were arrested by the police in the case.