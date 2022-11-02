Rahul Gandhi at Charminar: Can the Spectacle of Bharat Jodo Yatra Sway Muslims?

It was business as usual at the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on the afternoon of Tuesday, 1 November – vendors were out and about selling Irani samosas and chai, the Laad Bazaar was as busy as ever, and tourists were making the most of the 400-year-old monument despite the moody weather.

But as hours went by, more people gathered around the makeshift stage set up in front of Charminar as part of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, which had reached Hyderabad earlier that day. The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra has so far covered the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, and has completed a week in Telangana.

Soon, cheers of ‘Bharat Jodo’ and the beats of mafsa (a type of rhythmic music unique to Hyderabad) filled the air as Gandhi and his band of yatris, including top leaders like Revanth Reddy and Shabbir Ali, marched towards Charminar – an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) stronghold – amidst thousands of onlookers and supporters. Gandhi then paid tribute to his father and late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who, in 1990, had launched the Sadhbhavana Yatra in Hyderabad at the same iconic spot.