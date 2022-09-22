NIA To Narrow Down on PFI in Southern States, Police Departments Caught Unawares

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is on a hunt to 'expose' the Popular Front of India's 'expansion' in four southern states – Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. According to a senior level NIA official, the recent widespread searches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are only the beginning of a "widespread crackdown" on the Muslim outfit's operations in the southern states, The Quint has learnt.

However, the NIA has not yet established any link between the organisation and the two murders of Harsha Jingade and Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka. The information collected from the outfit is going to be included in dossiers which will then be relayed to the Union government, the NIA source said.

In the recent past NIA has cracked down on several activities of the outfit which were first reported by various state police departments.