‘No to Fanatics, Yes to SC Status': India’s First Dalit Cardinal on Conversion

The Archbishop of Hyderabad, Anthony Poola, now represents the growing aspirations of a marginalised section among Christians in India – the Dalit Christians. Poola has become the first Dalit to become a Cardinal of the Catholic church in the country.

Speaking to The Quint, Poola was clear about his position on the most contentious matters that have been affecting Christians in the country: Attacks on churches and preachers and the elusive Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians. He condemned the first and supported the second.

On 29 May, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis elevated two prelates from India as Cardinals. With this, the country now has six Cardinals.