Mob Disrupts Prayers at Bengaluru Church, Attacks Worshippers

Three days before the Karnataka Assembly passed the controversial anti-conversion bill, a church in Bengaluru was targeted by an angry mob that disrupted prayers and attacked worshippers on 19 December.

Heaven's Kingdom Church in Bengaluru was targeted and the mob engaged in a scuffle with worshippers, including women, asking them to stop prayers.

The Quint visited the church a day after the attack and spoke to the worshippers who were in a state of shock after the disturbing incident.