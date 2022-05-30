Pope Francis to Elevate Two Indian Churchmen to Rank of Cardinal in August 2022

Two Indian churchmen are to be elevated by Pope Francis to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican in August this year, Vatican News reported on Sunday, 29 May.

The two Cardinals from India are Archbishop Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao di Rosario Ferrao - Archbishop of Goa and Damao (India) and Archbishop Anthony Poola - Archbishop di Hyderabad (India), and they were two among 21 such churchmen elevated to cardinal.

Father Poola is the first Dalit Christian in India who will attain this title.

“Poola is also the first Telugu in the history of the Catholic Church to be appointed as cardinal, the second biggest title after Pope, in the world and the first Dalit to get the position. It is an honour and recognition for the oppressed sections of Christianity,” Father S Bernard, Vicar General of Hyderabad, told Hindustan Times.