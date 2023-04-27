'Gafoor Ka Dost': Mamukoya’s Demise Is a Major Loss for Malayalam Cinema

Weeks after veteran Malayalam comedian Innocent’s demise, Mamukoya, one of the finest comedians in Malayalam cinema, passed away on 26 April at the age of 77. He was often compared with another prolific actor, Kuthiravattam Pappu, who passed away at a young age, and his death is seen to have created a huge void in Malayalam cult comedy space.

The legendary actor collapsed on Monday when he was attending a football tournament in Kerala as a chief guest. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest followed by a haemorrhage. He is survived by his four children and wife Suhara.