Kerala Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment of 26 Kids for Over a Year

A 52-year-old male teacher from an aided school in Taliparamba of Kerala’s Kannur district has been arrested for allegedly molesting 26 students since November 2021. The senior teacher was arrested under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on 12 January based on complaints from the district Childline authorities, police said.

Media reports say that the arrested man is Faisal Mechery from Malappuram district’s Kondotty. He has been teaching at the school for four years. It was during a counselling session at the school that the female students revealed about the alleged sexual harassment.