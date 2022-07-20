Madras High Court Quashes Order to Seal AIADMK Office, Keys To Be Handed to EPS

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, 20 July, quashed the Revenue Division Office’s order for the sealing of the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

The court ordered that the keys to the office be given to party interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. However, the court has prohibited him from allowing any party cadres inside, to prevent any untoward incidents.

The AIADMK headquarters was sealed by authorities on Monday, following violence and vandalism between supporters of rival leaders EPS and O Panneerselvam in and around the party office.