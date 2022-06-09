Kerala HC Stays Further Proceedings in Sedition Case Against Aisha Sulthana

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, 8 June, stayed further proceedings in the sedition case registered against filmmaker Aisha Sulthana by Lakshadweep police in view of the recent Supreme Court order staying proceedings in all such cases until the Union government completes re-examining Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Aisha was booked in June last year on sedition charges following a complaint by a BJP leader in Lakshadweep that she spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory during a TV debate.