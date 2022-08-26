Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Start Date, End Date, and Murti Sthapana Timeline
The Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi will begin on 30 August and end on 31 August 2022.
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most auspicious and important festivals in India, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh and signifies new beginnings.
As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganesh is worshipped before other Gods and Goddesses in every Puja. It is considered to be an important part of any occasion since he is considered the Vighnaharta, who removes obstacles from the lives of his devotees.
He is also considered the god of wisdom and good fortune. Let's know the start date, end date, and puja timings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.
As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. According to the English calendar, it falls in either August or September.
The festival is celebrated for 10 days and on Anant Chaturdashi, the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan is performed. For the Visarjan, the idol of Lord Ganesh is immersed in water followed by a beautiful procession around the country.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Start and End Date
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will begin on 30 August at 03:33 pm and will end on 31 August at 03:22 pm. But the 10-day festival will continue till 9 September and the Visarjan will take place on the last day.
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11:05 am to 01:39 pm
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Murti Sthapana Timings
The puja for Ganesh Chaturthi must be performed around Madhyahna, which is considered an auspicious timing.
It is also believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Madhyahna Kala. Madhyahna means mid-day according to Hindu timings. As per the Hindu religion, the day is divided into 5 equal parts- Pratahakala, Sanagava, Madhyahna, Aparahna, and Sayankal.
The most appropriate time for Ganapati Sthapana is Madhyahna as per Vedic beliefs.
