Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Start Date, End Date, and Murti Sthapana Timeline

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most auspicious and important festivals in India, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh and signifies new beginnings.

As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Ganesh is worshipped before other Gods and Goddesses in every Puja. It is considered to be an important part of any occasion since he is considered the Vighnaharta, who removes obstacles from the lives of his devotees.

He is also considered the god of wisdom and good fortune. Let's know the start date, end date, and puja timings for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.